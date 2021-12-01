Marshall Wace LLP Grows Position in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,334 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in First Bank were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Bank by 285.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 58,576 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in First Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $596,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in First Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Bank by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 17,585 shares during the period.

First Bank stock opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. First Bank has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $15.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.95.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. First Bank had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 34.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First Bank will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from First Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the company’s primary business which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

