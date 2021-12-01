Marshall Wace LLP Invests $270,000 in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ELF. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $30.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 88.59 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $33.38.
ELF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.22.
In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 125,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $4,143,211.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 265,217 shares of company stock worth $8,627,852 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.
About e.l.f. Beauty
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.
Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF).
Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.