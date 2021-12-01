Marshall Wace LLP Invests $270,000 in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ELF. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $30.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 88.59 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $33.38.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

ELF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.22.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 125,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $4,143,211.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 265,217 shares of company stock worth $8,627,852 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

