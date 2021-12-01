Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Position in Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.19% of Meridian at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRBK. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Meridian by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Meridian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Meridian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Meridian by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meridian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meridian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MRBK opened at $33.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.20 million, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.54. Meridian Co. has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.47.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. Meridian had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 24.72%. Analysts forecast that Meridian Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Meridian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Meridian’s payout ratio is presently 13.38%.

MRBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Meridian from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

Meridian Profile

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.