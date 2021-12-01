Marshall Wace LLP Sells 121,655 Shares of Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 121,655 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.09% of Marrone Bio Innovations worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 69.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 183,518 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 305.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 85,320 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 85.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,703 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 30.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 32,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 35.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 67,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marrone Bio Innovations stock opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.19. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.90.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 46.77% and a negative net margin of 37.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts predict that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

MBII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Aegis lowered their price objective on Marrone Bio Innovations from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital began coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marrone Bio Innovations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.71.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

