Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $17,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total value of $31,345,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 556,634 shares of company stock worth $186,287,137. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA opened at $314.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $309.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $310.11 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $346.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.87.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.57.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

