Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Stock Price Up 9.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) traded up 9.9% on Wednesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $38.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Matterport traded as high as $35.68 and last traded at $35.57. 32,478 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,833,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.38.

MTTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Matterport in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matterport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Matterport in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Matterport from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matterport currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTTR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.35.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Matterport Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matterport Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

