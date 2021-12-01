Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.590-$0.590 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.83 billion-$28.83 billion.

Shares of MZDAY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.98. 181,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,110. Mazda Motor has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.45.

MZDAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mazda Motor from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mazda Motor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mazda Motor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

