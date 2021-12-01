MCDEX Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.71 Million (MCB)

MCDEX (CURRENCY:MCB) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 1st. MCDEX has a total market cap of $59.50 million and $1.71 million worth of MCDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MCDEX has traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar. One MCDEX coin can now be purchased for approximately $32.09 or 0.00075684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MCDEX alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00045301 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00008369 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.78 or 0.00240401 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.34 or 0.00087840 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About MCDEX

MCB is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. MCDEX’s total supply is 2,268,644 coins and its circulating supply is 1,854,178 coins. The official website for MCDEX is mcdex.io . MCDEX’s official Twitter account is @MyCryptoBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MCDEX is https://reddit.com/r/MCDEX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monte Carlo Decentralized Exchange is a crypto trading platform. It is powered by the Mai Protocol smart contracts deployed on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling MCDEX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MCDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MCDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MCDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MCDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.