McGuire Investment Group LLC Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,151 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 122.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $213,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kraus & Co increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 29,804 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,042,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.59.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $144.90 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $143.11 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $263.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

