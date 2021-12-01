McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $317,000 Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

McGuire Investment Group LLC cut its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 902 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 513.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 515,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,294,000 after buying an additional 431,029 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter worth $112,760,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,506,304,000 after buying an additional 225,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,428,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,731,793,000 after purchasing an additional 166,366 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in United Rentals by 11.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,326,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,321,000 after purchasing an additional 139,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on URI shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $352.30.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE URI opened at $338.74 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $414.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.95.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.