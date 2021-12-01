McGuire Investment Group LLC Increases Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 159,152 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up 3.9% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $20,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $437,398,000. Amundi bought a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $401,644,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 13.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,089,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,318 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Applied Materials by 36.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Applied Materials by 5.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,742,933 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,668,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,540 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $147.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.71 and a 52 week high of $159.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. New Street Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.69.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.