McGuire Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,956 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $140.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $392.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $1,424,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 384,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.51, for a total transaction of $55,118,316.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,700,124 shares of company stock valued at $689,307,131. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

