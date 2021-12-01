McGuire Investment Group LLC Sells 107 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

McGuire Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,290 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.6% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Northern Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 831 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 2,089 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST opened at $539.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $488.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $443.40. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $560.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $498.73.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

