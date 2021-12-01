McGuire Investment Group LLC Sells 16,227 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,227 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,093,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 4,603.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 279,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 273,453 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,369,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Avid Bioservices stock opened at $30.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.05 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.23. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $34.51.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $30.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Avid Bioservices from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avid Bioservices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,786 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $62,322.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $162,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,895 shares of company stock valued at $249,481. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

