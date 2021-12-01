MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 65.20% from the company’s current price.

Shares of MDXH stock opened at $9.08 on Monday. MDxHealth has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $13.17.

Get MDxHealth alerts:

MDxHealth Company Profile

MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for MDxHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDxHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.