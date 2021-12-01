MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) will announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MedAvail’s earnings. MedAvail reported earnings of ($0.57) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MedAvail will report full year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.40) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MedAvail.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter. MedAvail had a negative return on equity of 87.61% and a negative net margin of 241.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share.

MDVL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of MedAvail from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of MedAvail from $20.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MedAvail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MedAvail by 760.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 100,145 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in MedAvail by 364.3% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,389,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,810 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of MedAvail by 35.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MedAvail during the first quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MedAvail during the second quarter worth about $1,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

MedAvail stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,548. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $53.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.05. MedAvail has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $20.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes.

