MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Given a C$16.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$16.00 price objective on MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MEG. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy to C$12.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MEG Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$12.43.

MEG stock opened at C$10.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$10.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.02. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of C$3.45 and a twelve month high of C$12.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.19 billion and a PE ratio of 26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

