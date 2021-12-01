MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Given a C$16.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$16.00 price objective on MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MEG. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy to C$12.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MEG Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$12.43.

MEG stock opened at C$10.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$10.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.02. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of C$3.45 and a twelve month high of C$12.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.19 billion and a PE ratio of 26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

