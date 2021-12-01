Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,301 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $3,493,886.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 135,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $11,856,061.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRK opened at $75.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.03.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

