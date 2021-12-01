Merculet (MVP) Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 1st. Merculet has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $100,408.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Merculet has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. One Merculet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00064342 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00071569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.48 or 0.00095296 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,539.86 or 0.07940879 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,067.71 or 0.99819815 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002678 BTC.

About Merculet

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,337,443,873 coins. The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

