Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 12,430 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 55,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NVTA stock opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.08, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.71. Invitae Co. has a twelve month low of $16.79 and a twelve month high of $61.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.49.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.56 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 155.87% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sean E. George sold 7,350 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $234,318.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $649,585.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,700 shares of company stock valued at $987,024 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVTA. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

