Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $224,000 Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,811 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 18,924,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255,329 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,154,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,162,000 after buying an additional 2,212,470 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,032,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,695,000 after buying an additional 1,138,074 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,752,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,425,000 after buying an additional 818,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,021,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,937,000 after purchasing an additional 589,682 shares during the last quarter.

VTEB stock opened at $55.03 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.19 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.75 and a 200-day moving average of $55.10.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.