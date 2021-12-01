Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Gap Down to $26.01

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.01, but opened at $25.30. Merus shares last traded at $25.82, with a volume of 6 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Merus from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day moving average is $23.49.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.14. Merus had a negative net margin of 185.10% and a negative return on equity of 39.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Merus will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 985,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $27,129,355.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Merus by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Merus by 3,238.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Merus in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Merus in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

