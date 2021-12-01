Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Short Interest Down 41.4% in November

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 749,900 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the October 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 390,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESA. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 1,057.1% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,616,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,971 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the second quarter worth $5,985,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 641,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 376,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 730,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 237,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 198,845 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Mesa Air Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mesa Air Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESA traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.89. The stock had a trading volume of 16,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,669. Mesa Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.53. The stock has a market cap of $247.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.89.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

