Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 9,493 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 135,614.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 154,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 12,579 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 26,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONSOL Energy stock opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $36.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.27. The stock has a market cap of $756.84 million, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 2.56.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($3.90). CONSOL Energy had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 11.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEIX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

CONSOL Energy Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

