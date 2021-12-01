Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 9,304 Shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 77,533.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,304 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBNC. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $2,274,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 30.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 300,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 70,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 134.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 66,297 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 722.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 45,699 shares during the period. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $765,000. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $844.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.25. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $21.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $62.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.43 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 33.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

In other news, EVP Kathie A. Deruiter sold 4,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $97,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on HBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

