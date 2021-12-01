Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Holdings in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 94,675.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Triple-S Management were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Triple-S Management by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,220,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Triple-S Management by 1.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,124,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,302,000 after buying an additional 20,473 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Triple-S Management by 5.6% in the second quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 716,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,953,000 after buying an additional 38,141 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Triple-S Management by 10.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 593,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,216,000 after buying an additional 56,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 6.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 23,203 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GTS opened at $35.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.34. Triple-S Management Co. has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $36.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Triple-S Management had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triple-S Management Profile

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

