Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Increases Stake in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 97,112.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,519,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,580,000 after purchasing an additional 530,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 258.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 278,813 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,172,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,789,000 after purchasing an additional 142,369 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,634,000 after purchasing an additional 133,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 214,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 95,919 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $253.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.94. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.97 and a 1-year high of $39.49.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $14.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.07) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

