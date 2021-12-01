Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Takes $172,000 Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 373,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,602,000 after acquiring an additional 10,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 696,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPR shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.79.

SPR opened at $37.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.82 and its 200-day moving average is $44.09. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.93 and a 52-week high of $53.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.34) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.58%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

