Mettalex Hits Market Cap of $1.75 Million (MTLX)

Mettalex (CURRENCY:MTLX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. Mettalex has a total market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $578,866.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mettalex has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. One Mettalex coin can now be bought for about $1.56 or 0.00002738 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00066762 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00072232 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,701.09 or 0.08236434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.53 or 0.00095544 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,142.72 or 1.00115551 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00021948 BTC.

About Mettalex

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. Mettalex’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8 . The official website for Mettalex is mettalex.com . Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mettalex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mettalex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mettalex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mettalex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

