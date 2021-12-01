Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,326,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,882,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 54,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after purchasing an additional 31,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNTX opened at $341.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of -1.22. BioNTech SE has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $464.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $276.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.72.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 166.48% and a net margin of 54.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 39.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.54.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

