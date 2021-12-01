Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Receives $95.74 Average PT from Analysts

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.44.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $82,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $156,976.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,690 shares of company stock worth $553,598 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 27.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 108,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,914,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 14.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 22.9% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

MCHP stock traded up $5.00 on Friday, reaching $88.43. 129,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,940,025. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.52 and a 200-day moving average of $84.83. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $64.53 and a twelve month high of $87.52. The firm has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 75.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.232 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.22%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.