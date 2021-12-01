Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $98.00 to $109.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Microchip Technology traded as high as $88.90 and last traded at $88.11, with a volume of 76365 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.43.

MCHP has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $97.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.44.

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $313,870.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $82,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,690 shares of company stock worth $553,598. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2,857.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,404,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,300 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 936,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,167,000 after purchasing an additional 436,053 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 808,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,690,000 after purchasing an additional 399,597 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,922,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,630,397,000 after purchasing an additional 386,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,134,000 after purchasing an additional 357,908 shares during the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.58.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.232 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.22%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

