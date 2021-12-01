MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.94 and last traded at $11.30. Approximately 778,763 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 174% from the average daily volume of 283,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.03.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 48,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 1.22% of MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

