Millennium Management LLC Cuts Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,329 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 219.9% during the second quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,818,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,030 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 75.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,888,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830,020 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,448,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $679,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561,967 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,377,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 108.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,940,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,151 shares during the period. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AQN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of AQN stock opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.36.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 7.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.342 per share. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.11%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 70.10%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

