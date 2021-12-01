Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stake in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU) by 52.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292,238 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Golden Arrow Merger were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GAMCU. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger during the second quarter worth $178,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Golden Arrow Merger by 87.4% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger during the first quarter worth $299,000. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger during the second quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger during the second quarter worth $746,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAMCU opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

