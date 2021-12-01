Millennium Management LLC Has $2.73 Million Position in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU) by 72.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711,124 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Foresight Acquisition were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,296,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Foresight Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,602,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Foresight Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $748,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Foresight Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000.

Foresight Acquisition stock opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.23.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

