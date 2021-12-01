Millennium Management LLC Has $2.81 Million Position in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) by 239.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,023,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427,572 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.83% of Surgalign worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Surgalign by 56.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 259,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 93,838 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgalign during the second quarter worth $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Surgalign by 52.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 300,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 104,009 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Surgalign during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Surgalign by 205.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,804,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,281 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRGA. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Surgalign from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Surgalign from $3.00 to $2.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surgalign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Craig Hallum downgraded Surgalign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Surgalign from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.79.

NASDAQ SRGA opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $3.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $114.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.10.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 128.61% and a negative net margin of 146.88%. The business had revenue of $20.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

