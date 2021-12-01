Millennium Management LLC Makes New $2.85 Million Investment in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 20,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,847,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in AptarGroup by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $551,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 177.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,596 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in AptarGroup by 558.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 52,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,438,000 after purchasing an additional 44,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATR shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

AptarGroup stock opened at $119.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.73. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.61 and a 52 week high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The company had revenue of $825.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.94%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

