Millennium Management LLC Sells 899,648 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 899,648 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 327.5% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1,198.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 52.7% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $29.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of -123.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.70 and a 200 day moving average of $32.15. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $23.48 and a 52 week high of $34.73.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.1685 dividend. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is -845.80%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PBA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lowered Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

