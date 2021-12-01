Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Shares Gap Down to $33.79

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.79, but opened at $31.75. Millicom International Cellular shares last traded at $31.75, with a volume of 3 shares changing hands.

Separately, New Street Research upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.43 and a 200-day moving average of $38.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 2.50%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 56.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 56.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the second quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

