Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $149.97 Million

Equities analysts predict that Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) will announce $149.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $149.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $150.18 million. Mimecast reported sales of $129.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full year sales of $592.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $591.60 million to $593.14 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $683.09 million, with estimates ranging from $669.00 million to $701.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

MIME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mimecast from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities started coverage on Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mimecast from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.13.

Shares of MIME stock opened at $81.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Mimecast has a 12-month low of $38.84 and a 12-month high of $85.48.

In other news, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 3,066 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $211,278.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,378.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total value of $520,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,737 shares of company stock valued at $14,617,780. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 17.1% in the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 773,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,056,000 after purchasing an additional 113,148 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 56.6% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 426,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,631,000 after purchasing an additional 154,127 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 8.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 35.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 295,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,698,000 after purchasing an additional 78,136 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 110.7% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

