MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Short Interest Update

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, an increase of 74.9% from the October 31st total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

MIND stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.63. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,218. MIND Technology has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter. MIND Technology had a negative net margin of 57.24% and a negative return on equity of 257.37%.

In other MIND Technology news, Director Peter H. Blum bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 629,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,693.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MIND Technology by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 121,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,417 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MIND Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MIND Technology by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MIND Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MIND Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.03% of the company’s stock.

MIND Technology Company Profile

MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business is comprised of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.

