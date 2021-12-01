MIR COIN Reaches Market Cap of $3.37 Million (MIR)

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. During the last seven days, MIR COIN has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MIR COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MIR COIN has a total market cap of $3.37 million and approximately $50,045.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MIR COIN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00064879 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00072716 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00095110 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,651.50 or 0.08039479 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,103.06 or 1.00423217 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002707 BTC.

MIR COIN Profile

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. MIR COIN’s official website is www.mircoin.io . MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MIR COIN is medium.com/@blockchainmir

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

MIR COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIR COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIR COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIR COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MIR COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIR COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.