Mirrored United States Oil Fund Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.17 Million (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be bought for about $52.69 or 0.00090030 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market capitalization of $15.17 million and approximately $771,519.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored United States Oil Fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00065113 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00073090 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00094475 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,715.96 or 0.08058693 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,752.70 or 0.98688465 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00021610 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 287,862 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.