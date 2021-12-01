Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Short Interest Down 51.7% in November

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,200 shares, a decline of 51.7% from the October 31st total of 373,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 80,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:MG traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $7.81. The company had a trading volume of 107,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,722. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Mistras Group has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $12.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85. The company has a market cap of $230.07 million, a PE ratio of 55.79 and a beta of 2.03.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $174.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.50 million. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 0.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mistras Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

In other news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 4,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $39,387.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Mistras Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Mistras Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Mistras Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mistras Group by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Mistras Group by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 50,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 28,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

About Mistras Group

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

