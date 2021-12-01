Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Insider Phil Urban Sells 12,260 Shares

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) insider Phil Urban sold 12,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.10), for a total value of £29,056.20 ($37,962.11).

Phil Urban also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Phil Urban acquired 54 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.33) per share, for a total transaction of £137.70 ($179.91).

MAB stock opened at GBX 233.80 ($3.05) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 245.55. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a one year low of GBX 210 ($2.74) and a one year high of GBX 368 ($4.81).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 383.33 ($5.01).

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

