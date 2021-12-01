Mithra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MITPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Mithra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MITPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of MITPF stock remained flat at $$23.90 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.90. Mithra Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $24.75.

Get Mithra Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Mithra Pharmaceuticals

Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA develops, manufactures, and markets complex therapeutics in the areas of contraception, menopause, and hormone-dependent cancers in Europe and internationally. Its development candidates include Estelle, which has completed phase III clinical trial, which is a combined oral contraceptive; Donesta, which is in phase III clinical trial for vasomotor menopausal symptoms relief; and PeriNesta, an oral treatment for perimenopause.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Mithra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mithra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.