Modefi Market Capitalization Tops $20.51 Million (MOD)

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. Over the last week, Modefi has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. Modefi has a total market capitalization of $20.51 million and approximately $782,988.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Modefi coin can now be bought for about $1.46 or 0.00002491 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003533 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00045639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.66 or 0.00240362 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00007721 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00088001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011581 BTC.

Modefi Coin Profile

Modefi is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,072,741 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Modefi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modefi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Modefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

