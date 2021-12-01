Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to report earnings of $1.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29. Moelis & Company posted earnings per share of $1.99 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $5.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.41. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 95.60% and a net margin of 25.54%. The company had revenue of $490.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

In other news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $153,602.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 8.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $337,385,000 after buying an additional 438,869 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 52.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 671,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,554,000 after buying an additional 230,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 16.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,258,000 after buying an additional 169,827 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 19.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,001,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,952,000 after buying an additional 162,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the third quarter worth $9,636,000. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $61.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.46. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $77.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

