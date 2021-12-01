Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Holdings Boosted by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 41.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 217,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,871,000 after buying an additional 63,744 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 42.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $683,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $167.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.50. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.16 and a 1 year high of $231.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.07.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MHK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.33.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

